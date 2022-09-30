Tanzania: Govt Intensifies Ebola Preparedness

AS Ebola outbreak continues in neighbouring Uganda, the government has resolved to heighten preparedness in each of Tanzania's regions.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu on Wednesday stated that the National Task Force on Public Health Events, which comprises experts from different sectors, has been convened to coordinate and supervise the country's preparedness in tackling the disease.

The minister also underlined the need to strengthen the Rapid Response Team at all levels, including conducting capacity building training.

Ms Mwalimu further ordered Regional Commissioners to have a contingency plan for fighting the epidemic, which has so far claimed lives in 23 people in Uganda, with 43 reported cases.

"With powers bestowed upon me under the Public Health Act, I direct every Regional Commissioner to prepare a contingency plan to control the epidemic," Ms Mwalimu ordered during a news conference held in Dar es Salaam.

"Regional Commissioner should think over if his or her area gets a patient what ambulance, driver, nurse would go to pick the patient and where such patient would be sent for care. They must also think of whether the needed medical devices are in place," she insisted.

The minister also directed regional leaders to prepare special areas for isolation of contacts as well as places to bury people who die from disease without compromising the dignity of the dead as per international guidelines.

Furthermore, the minister ordered regional administrators to strengthen monitoring and follow-ups on contacts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ebola Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is their duty to ensure they make follow-ups through their Regional Medical Officers (RMOs). I want them to effectively supervise testing of travellers entering the country," she insisted.

The government further underscored the need for each region to formulate guidelines for the regional Rapid Response Team.

The ministry also said it will strengthen education among citizens on how to protect themselves from contracting the disease.

"I urge citizens to avoid visiting areas reported to have Ebola cases, avoid eating partially-cooked meat, and build a culture of washing hands regularly," she said.

Ms Mwalimu revealed that the ministry's emergency response team has identified five high risk regions due to high interactions as Kagera, Mwanza, Kigoma, Geita and Mara.

Other regions which are at medium risk are Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Songwe because of direct flights to those regions.

"But the good news is that no Ebola case has been recorded, so far," she said.

By September 26, Uganda's ministry of health reported that 43 cases were identified and 23 deaths occurred.

A total of 400 contacts have also been identified, out of which 127 have been kept under isolation.