Tanzania: PM Urges Diaspora to Promote Investment

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged all Tanzanians in the Diaspora to be good ambassadors by promoting investment and trade opportunities, which are available in the country.

"You are our envoys abroad; you should promote Tanzania and market available opportunities so that we can secure strategic investors with capital who will come and invest in our country," Mr Majaliwa told Tanzanians living in Japan.

The Premier, who had travelled to Japan to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the funeral of slain former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made the call during a meeting with members of Tanzanite at Ana Intercontinental Hotel in Tokyo.

Tanzanite is an association of Tanzanians living in Japan. They include Tanzanians who are either employed or self-employed as well as students.

He challenged members of the association to understand available opportunities and promote them to potential investors who might eventually decide to invest in various sectors of the economy and if possible, they can do so through partnerships with Tanzanians.

"As members of the Diaspora you should seek associates to invest at home (in Tanzania) in various sectors such as tourism, mining and industry, among others. We highly count on you in securing serious investors since you live with them and thus you know them well," he observed.

The PM also implored Tanzanians in the Diaspora to make use of Kiswahili as an opportunity for creating jobs since some countries have adopted the language by incorporating it in their syllabus.

During the meeting, Mr Majaliwa also talked about efforts undertaken by the sixth phase government to improve various sectors of the economy such as education, health, water, energy as well as construction of railway and road infrastructure.

"In the health sector, we have constructed about 670 health centres which are equipped with laboratories, surgery theaters, maternity wards and mortuaries," he explained.

In the water sector, the PM said the government has undertaken major projects aimed at supplying the precious liquid in some major urban areas.

The Premier said there are also projects with Lake Victoria as a source of water. He mentioned the areas which are supplied with water from Lake Victoria as Nzega, Tabora and Igunga, where projects worth 550bn/- are being implemented.

He also mentioned the 28 water projects being undertaken in various urban areas in Tanzania through a soft loan from Exim Bank of India.