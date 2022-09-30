Tanzania: Okrah Braces As Simba Conclude Mission to Zanzibar

29 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Simba have completed their two-match friendly mission in Zanzibar on high note after defeating Kipanga FC 3-0 at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar on Wednesday night.

Ghanaian playmaker Augustine Okrah has slotted in a brace before Kibu Denis sealed the deal in the 64th minute to make it three nil.

He had a good game no wonder earned himself man of the match prize immediately after the encounter.

The positive results proceeded another 1-0 triumph stamped by the Reds against Malindi SC in their opening match of the signal testing duels.

For Simba caretaker Head Coach Juma Mgunda, his reputation of not conceding any match at the helm of the team continues extending it to five games.

However, both sides utilised the matches as part of preparations ahead of their domestic league matches plus CAF Interclub games.

Simba are pegged to face Primerio de Agosto of Angola in CAF Champions League whereas Kipanga interface Club Africain of Tunisia in CAF Confederation Cup.

