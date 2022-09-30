Malawi: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken outlined U.S. support for economic growth in Malawi, including the $350 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact signed yesterday. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Malawi's leadership on the United Nations Human Rights Council and welcomed opportunities for closer U.S.-Malawi bilateral and multilateral partnership. The Secretary and President Chakwera also discussed Malawi's efforts to respond to impacts of Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which have driven up food and fertilizer prices, exacerbating debt burdens in Malawi and across the continent.