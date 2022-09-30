South Africa: Western Cape Illegal Rehabs in the Spotlight After Hout Bay Residents Speak Out Over Eleanore's Recovery Centre

29 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Following Daily Maverick's investigation into the squalid conditions at an unregistered rehabilitation centre in Hout Bay, the Western Cape Department of Social Development has announced that it will be seeking court orders to close down such facilities. In the interim, further allegations have emerged about Eleanore's Recovery Centre.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has identified 66 illegally operating drug rehabilitation centres in the province in the past year.

The scale of the problem of illegal rehabs was made clear in a statement released by the DSD late last week, following the publication of a Daily Maverick investigation into the squalid conditions at one such facility in the Cape Town suburb of Hout Bay.

The DSD stated that it had reached out to all 66 "unregistered treatment programmes and facilities to assist them with compliance and registration".

In order to be registered -- and therefore legal -- these centres need to obtain zoning, safety, health and food preparation clearances from the local municipality. They are also required to have qualified social workers, nurses and psychologists on their staff, as well as appropriate treatment plans.

In the case of Eleanore's Recovery Centre -- the rehab visited by Daily Maverick...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X