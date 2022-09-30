Tunisia: U.S., Tunisia Sign the 35th Annual Joint Military Commission

29 September 2022
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
press release By U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs

Stuttgart, Germany — The Joint Military Commission reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisia bilateral defense and security partnership.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander and Tunisian Minister of National Defense Imed Memmiche, co-chaired the 35th U.S.-Tunisia Joint Military Commission Sept. 27-28, 2022 at U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Joint Military Commission reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisia bilateral defense and security partnership. Participants from the Department of Defense, the Department of State, and the Tunisian Ministry of Defense discussed security cooperation, institutional capacity building, and Tunisia's role as a regional security leader. Discussions also reflected on the success of recent joint military exercises in Tunisia such as Phoenix Express and African Lion, methods of strengthening border security and countering terrorist threats, and international challenges of mutual concern including the global consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

Highlighting the successful completion of the Joint Military Commission, Dr. Wallander said, "our enduring relationship with Tunisia dates back to the 1797 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. I am pleased to note that the U.S.-Tunisian security partnership is strong, strategic, and moving forward through our Roadmap for Defense Cooperation."

The U.S. and Tunisia agreed to continue to work closely together to strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership and achieve mutual strategic interests in accordance with goals of the U.S-Tunisian Roadmap for Defense Cooperation.

