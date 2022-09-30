Eritrea: World Rabbis Day Observed At National Level

Asmara, 29 September 2022- World Rabbis Day was observed at national level on 28 September at the Agricultural Experts Association Hall in the presence of senior official in the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Health, Hamelmalo College of Agriculture and UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Dr. Yonas Woldu, director of Animal and seeds Health at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that the objective of observing the day is to develop the understanding of the public.

Indicating that Rabbis disease is the cause of death to 59 thousand people every year worldwide, Dr. Yonas said that the strategy of Eritrea is to control the disease is vaccinating the animals that are the main causes for the disease and that owing to the strong effort exerted to that regard the prevalence of the disease is not in a worrying situation.

Mr. Semere Amlesom, Director General of Agricultural Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture, on his part called for integrated efforts in cooperation with partners and especially with the Ministry of Health for putting under control of the disease.

The World Rabbis Day is being observed for the 16th time at international level and for the 5th time at national level.