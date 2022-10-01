Somalia: Top Somali Police Commander Killed in Al-Shabaab Blast

Banadir Regional Police boss Gen. Farhan Mohamud Qaroole was killed by an explosion near Basra outside Mogadishu during an anti-al-Shabaab operation.

Reports say that Gen. Farhan died on the spot after a landmine blast struck him while walking, and some of his bodyguards were reportedly killed in the incident.

Farhan served in the past as the commander of the Haramcad brigade before he was appointed in April 2021 as the chief of the police force of the capital.

The Basra area is a strategic location of great importance for al-Shabaab, and it is where they used to cross from three regions and organize their operations in the capital.