Somalia: Top Somali Police Commander Killed in Al-Shabaab Blast

30 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Banadir Regional Police boss Gen. Farhan Mohamud Qaroole was killed by an explosion near Basra outside Mogadishu during an anti-al-Shabaab operation.

Reports say that Gen. Farhan died on the spot after a landmine blast struck him while walking, and some of his bodyguards were reportedly killed in the incident.

Farhan served in the past as the commander of the Haramcad brigade before he was appointed in April 2021 as the chief of the police force of the capital.

The Basra area is a strategic location of great importance for al-Shabaab, and it is where they used to cross from three regions and organize their operations in the capital.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X