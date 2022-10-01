Sudan: Thousands Take to the Streets in New Marches of the Millions

Khartoum / Wad Madani / Dongola / Nyala / Atbara — Thousands of protesterstook to the streets inthe cities ofKhartoum,WadMadani, Nyala, Dongola,and Atbarayesterdayin response to the calls of the resistance committees to demand the overthrow of the coupregimeand retribution for the martyrsin new Marches of the Millions.

The Marches of the Millions in Khartoum moved from the Bashdar gathering point in El Deyoum El Shargiya towards the Republican Palace and the participants carried banners.

The regular forces prevented the demonstrators from reaching El Gasr (Palace) Street, close to the Republican Palace, by heavily firing tear gas and using excessive violence. They also tried to run over some demonstrators with security vehicles.

The protesters closed several main roads using barricades and the protests continued until late and turned into a hit and run with the police.

The Socialist Doctors Association (SDA) reported 49 injuries amongst the protesters, including 29 injuries from teargas cannisters.

'There is no choice for the military but to leave the political scene in order to form a Sudan that enjoys freedom and democracy'

The joint Platform of the Revolutionary Forces in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, organised a march to demand retribution for the martyrs of the glorious December revolution, the departure of the military from power, and a purely civilian government.

Abdelazim Abdallah, spokesperson for the platform, said that the protest in Nyala confirms the Sudanese people's adherence to their chosen democratic path and their rejection of all attempts to dishonour the legacy of the martyrs. He added that there is no choice for the military but to leave the political scene in order to form a Sudan that enjoys freedom and democracy.

In El Gezira's capital Wad Madani, the resistance committees organised a procession from El Khair Pharmacy in the market to the house of detainee Mohammed El Fateh, nicknamed 'El Nana', demanding retribution for the martyrs and the overthrow of the coup regime.

In Northern state capital Dongola, the resistance committees marched in a four-point convoy that gathered at the military hospital to demand the overthrow of the coup and in solidarity with the doctors' strike that has been going on for weeks.

Atbara, in the Nile River State, witnessed a similar processions.