CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will hold a media conference on Saturday, 01 October 2022 following the CAF Executive Committee ("EXCO").

The media conference will be held at 13h00 at Sheraton Hotel in Algiers, Algeria.

On Saturday evening, the CAF President will also attend the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") final draw. The draw will start at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT/ 20h00 Cairo time

