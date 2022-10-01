Africa: Angola's Palancas Negras in Search of Glory

Nickname: Palancas Negras
Competition history: 3 appearances
Zone: South (COSAFA)
Coach: Pedro Soares Gonçalves
Country: Portugal
Date of Birth: 07 February 1976
Making their fourth appearance at the CHAN, runners up to Tunisia in 2011.
Buoyed by encouraging displays from their club teams in CAF Club competitions, they will be confident of an extended stay in Algeria.
Qualifiers
First Round
1st Leg: 24.07.2022 - Mauritius 0-2 Angola (Cote D'or National Sports Complex Pitch 1)
2nd Leg: 30.07.2022 - Angola 1-0 Mauritius (Estadio 11 de Novembro)
Second Round
1st Leg: 28.08.2022 - Angola 2-0 South Africa (Estadio 11 de Novembro)
2nd Leg: 04.09.2022 - South Africa 1-4 Angola (Dobsonville Stadium)
Qualifiers' Top scorer: Daniel Jose Kilola (2 goals)
Major local Clubs
Petro de Luanda, Primeiro de Agosto, Sagrada Esperança, GD Interclube