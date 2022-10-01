Africa: Angola's Palancas Negras in Search of Glory

30 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Nickname: Palancas Negras

Competition history: 3 appearances

Zone: South (COSAFA)

Coach: Pedro Soares Gonçalves

Country: Portugal

Date of Birth: 07 February 1976

Making their fourth appearance at the CHAN, runners up to Tunisia in 2011.

Buoyed by encouraging displays from their club teams in CAF Club competitions, they will be confident of an extended stay in Algeria.

Qualifiers

First Round

1st Leg: 24.07.2022 - Mauritius 0-2 Angola (Cote D'or National Sports Complex Pitch 1)

2nd Leg: 30.07.2022 - Angola 1-0 Mauritius (Estadio 11 de Novembro)

Second Round

1st Leg: 28.08.2022 - Angola 2-0 South Africa (Estadio 11 de Novembro)

2nd Leg: 04.09.2022 - South Africa 1-4 Angola (Dobsonville Stadium)

Qualifiers' Top scorer: Daniel Jose Kilola (2 goals)

Major local Clubs

Petro de Luanda, Primeiro de Agosto, Sagrada Esperança, GD Interclube

