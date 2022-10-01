Somalia: Five Soldiers Dead, 8 Wounded in Car Accident

At least five soldiers were killed and 8 injured in a car accident, which happened near Balcad district within the Middle Shabelle region.

The deadly incident happened after a speeding vehicle carrying military soldiers left Mogadishu and headed towards Balcad district overturned on the road.

Five soldiers were confirmed dead in the incident, while eight others were injured and were admitted to a Mogadishu hospital.

For the past few days, the Somali government forces were pouring into Bal'ad town to participate in the war against Al-Shabaab.

On Friday, Al-Shabaab killed Mogadishu police boss Farhan Qarole in an IED blast outside Bal'ad during a morning operation led by NISA head Mahad Salad.