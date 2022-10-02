Africa: Totalenergies CHAN Groups Revealed

2 October 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw which took place on Saturday evening in Algiers revealed the groups of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022.

In group A, host Algeria will lock horns with 2014 CHAN winners Libya, Ethiopia and Mozambique.

Group B features two-time champions Congo DR, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal. Group C includes defending champions Morocco, Sudan, Madagascar and Ghana.

Groups D and E are made up of three teams each and feature Mali, Angola and Mauritania on one side and Cameroon, Congo and Niger on the other.

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship will take place from 13 January to 4 February 2023 in Algeria.

