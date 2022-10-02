Kenya: President Ruto Visits Homa Bay for First Time Since Inauguration

2 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Sunday arrived in Homa Bay Town to attend a church service at the Africa Inland Church (AIC).

The visit to the region is President Ruto's first after he won the presidency on the August 9, 2022, General Election.

President Ruto secured measly votes in the region which overwhelmingly voted for his competitor Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Gladys Wanga an ally of Odinga was quick and welcomed President Ruto into the region.

The Governor is, however, out of the county but nonetheless extended her welcome message to the Head of State.

"I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa By and request him to feel at home," Wanga said.

Wanga added, "The people of Homa By have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive the President as he visits to pray with us."

Cabinet Secretary nominee for ICT Eliud Owalo will be hosting President Ruto on the tour of the region.

Owalo, a former ally of Odinga was President Ruto's point man in the region during the campaign.

Former Governors Okoth Obado (Migori) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu) are also present.

