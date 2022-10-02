Kenya: Miguna Acknowledges Ongoing Homecoming Fundraiser

Nairobi — Lawyer Miguna Miguna has clarified that the ongoing fundraiser aimed at ensuring he receives a grand homecoming once he jets home on October 20 is credible.

The controversial lawyer acknowledged the drive was one of integrity and honesty- despite questions challenging its genuineness.

"They are not conmen. They are honest Kenyans trying to raise funds legally from those willing to give freely in order to accord me the homecoming they are planning. There is nothing dishonest about that. I only associate with people of integrity. And this is integrity," he stated on his twitter handle.

On social media, a flyer has been making rounds inviting Kenyans of goodwill to take part in the fundraiser towards the homecoming of Miguna.

The drive dubbed "Justice For Miguna is Justice for all Kenyans" invited all to voluntarily send contributions in aid of his return.

Miguna acknowledged that ever since he was deported from the country in 2018, he has faced losses especially when police stormed and bombed his house in Runda.

"You wouldn't say the same thing if your house was maliciously destroyed by explosives detonated by State Goons; you were tortured; illegally detained then forced out of your country of birth for five years, and you have spent more than $30,000 of your own money trying to return home," Miguna stated.

The lawyer who once served as a political adviser to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was deported to Canada in 2018 following controversies surrounding his citizenship.

Through a post on his Twitter account Miguna stated that he will touch down in Nairobi on the night of October 25th.

"After nearly 5 years of forced BARBARIC EXILE, I'm returning home. Departing from Toronto: October 24, 2022. Arrival at JKIA, Nairobi: October 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM. See you, everyone," read the tweet.

The self proclaimed Commander of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ran into headwinds with the government after he administered oath to Odinga as the "people's president" in January 2018.

Previous Attempts by Miguna to fly back to Kenya were thwarted by what he termed as red alerts imposed on him by President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

According to his lawyer John Khaminwa, the government refused to comply with a court order requiring them to facilitate Miguna's return.

"Many court orders have been issued, none of them has been obeyed. The courts have issued more than 8 orders in regards to the Miguna matter. None has been obeyed" said Khaminwa.

Last month,he was finally issued with his Kenyan Passport a clear sign that the new regime under president William Ruto is willing to let him fly back.