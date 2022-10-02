Kenya: Joyciline Jepkosgei Relinquishes London Marathon Title to Ethiopia's Yehualaw

Nairobi — Ethiopia's Yehualaw Yalemzerf pulled away from defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei in the final five kilometres of the race to clinch the London Marathon title in 2:17:26 on Sunday.

The Kenyan who won the title last season finished second in 2:18:07, with compatriot Judith Korir finishing fourth in 2:18:43.

Yehualaw bounced back from a fall at the 35km mark to majestically step up the pace and put up a grueling effort to clinch her first ever title.

Her ambition of lowering Mary Keitany's women's only World Record of 2:17:01 set on the same course five years ago was still within site when she pulled away from the leading pack, but couldn't power to lower it.

Jepkosgei and Paris Marathon champion Korir, who until Saturday evening was a pacesetter before things changed, were part of the leading pack which went through 10km in 32:18.

At the 15km mark, the Ethiopian duo of Yehualaw, Asefa Kebede and Ashete Bekere were in the leading pack and they maintained this to the 20km mark which they passed in 65:25.

But as the leading group passed the 35km mark, Joyciline and Korir showed intent and they sprung up to the lead, with the group now down to four, including the Ethiopian duo of Yehualaw and Megertu Alemu, who had now laboured up.

But as they passed the 37km mark, it shaped up to a two-horse race with the defending champion and Yehualaw running shoulder to shoulder. However, the Ethiopian powered away as they approached the final 3km.

She maintained the tempo, running the next 2km in a stunning 4:43time. Jepkosgei was by now spent, and she just ensured her second spot was well guarded.

The other Kenyan in the race, Mary Ngugi, finished eighth in 2:13:18.