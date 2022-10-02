Kenya: Kaluma Cites Lack of Means for Not Joining President Ruto for Homa Bay Church Service

Nairobi — Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Kaluma has cited lack of means as the reason he was unable to join President William Ruto for a church service in the area.

Kaluma would have been among the leaders to welcome President Ruto to the constituency as he was attending a church service in his town.

In a statement on his twitter account, Kaluma blamed poor communication and coordination as the reason he failed to attend the service.

"I'm unable to be with you due to lack of means. Let there be better coordination in future so that the MP whose Constituency you're visiting has information and is available to receive you," Kaluma stated on his twitter account.

No elected leader from Homabay County attended the president's function including governor Gladys Wanga.

Governor Wanga an ally of Odinga was quick to issue an apology and welcomed President Ruto into the region.

The Governor was out of the county but extended her welcome message to the Head of State.

"I wish to extend a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the great people of Homa By and request him to feel at home," Wanga said.

Wanga added that "the people of Homa Bay have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive the President as he visits to pray with us."

Leaders from Nyanza region who attended President's tour include Ugenya MP David Ochieng, former Migori governor Okoth Obado, former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa.

Homabay county overwhelmingly voting for Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in the just concluded elections.

Homabay County which is one of the six counties in the Nyanza region is regarded as one Odinga's political stronghold with a majority of the leaders elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.