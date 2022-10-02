Kenya: Pace Was Inconsistent, I Couldn't Cope - Jepkosgei on London Marathon

London — Despite relinquishing her women's London marathon crown to Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei has confessed that she loves running in the English capital.

Jepkosgei, who is the 2019 New York Marathon champion, described her season as the best so far especially after improving on her 7th finish at the Boston Marathon.

Speaking to Capital Sport in London after the race, the 28-year-old, who was in the company of compatriots, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Judith Korir and Mary Ngugi said Ethiopian Yalemzerf outsmarted her when she broke away and could not maintain the pace.

"I have done my best and I am happy I ran well. As the defending champion I did not have much pressure because I trained well and I was running my own race to come position 2 is not easy in London," Jepkosgei outlined.

She added, "The moment the Ethiopian broke away, I said to myself that I will not keep up with her pace because it was quick, so I decided to ran on my pace and I am contented."

"The race was manageable until halfway, but we feared each other and no one wanted to break away so that reduced the pace, so that inconsistency really destabilized me and affected my body, if we would have done it until 30 kilometers, it would have been better," Jepkosgei, a former Half Marathon World Record holder said.

She dedicated her performance to her husband cum coach Nicholas Koech.

"I give thanks to my fans for always supporting me. I am always proud to represent my country."

For scooping the second position she walked home with Ksh 3.6 million (USD 30,000).

-Judith World Marathon Majors debut-

On her part, Judith Korir said coming fourth in her World Marathon Majors debut was a milestone, considering that she only had little time to train.

"The race was good, although I did not do well, I gave it a good fight because it was competitive and I have gained experienced on my debut. I just lacked endurance because I had little time to train. Next race I am expecting to run well and win, this is just the start," the 26-year-old told capital Sport in London.

Korir, however has Ksh 1.8 million (USD 15,000) to console herself with after finishing fourth.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from London, United Kingdom-