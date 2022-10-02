Kenya: Winning Maiden London Marathon Is Refreshing - I Will Be a Regular - Amos Kipruto

London — Amos Kipruto concedes that he surprised himself, but saw it coming when he won his maiden London Marathon title at the 2022 edition.

Running as the only Kenyan in a race dominated by Ethiopians led by two-time Berlin Marathon champion, Kenenisa Bekele, a confident Kipruto did the unexpected after surging infront and going all the way to open his account at the marathon majors in the English capital.

Speaking to Capital Sport in London after the race, Kipruto said coming second behind his mentor and the Greatest of All Time marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge at the Tokyo Marathon, motivated him to go one better.

"It was a difficult and tactical race considering I was the only Kenyan and only Adidas athlete, so I was under pressure knowing that all Kenyans were watching me, I am glad I did not let them down," the 30-year-old said.

"I was ready for this race because after coming second in Tokyo Marathon, I went back to the drawing board and focused on winning London and end the season on a high, my family, my entire technical staff have supported me to achieve this big victory, I am loss of words," The 2019 World Bronze medalist revealed.

"I said to myself that even if we run 2:20 or 2:10, in the last kilometer if they kick, I had that energy. I had no tension, I was ready.

And what does it mean now that Kipruto has joined the 'high table' of elite men marathoners?

"I know now I will have a lot of pressure; everyone will be expecting me to maintain the good performance and I believe I will do it; I will be a regular. I have confidence in my training and training partners, I have confidence in myself and if I say yes, its yes, I am ready for anything. I have a strong mentality," Kipruto answered.

-Eliud Kipchoge motivation-

Having competed alongside Eliud Kipchoge at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 2022 Tokyo Marathon, Kipruto said the World Record Holder motivated him ahead if the race after sending him goodwill message.

"Before Eliud (Kipchoge) raced in Berlin, we talked, he is a great friend of mine and a mentor, we talk frequently when in Kenya, he encourages me and ahead of this race he sent me a message wishing me good luck and I am grateful I won it infront of him. Eliud is in his own level and he is such an inspiration."

Bekele acknowledged that Kipruto is a fine athlete and he was not an underdog especially after coming second in Tokyo Marathon earlier this year.

"Kipruto has already achieved in other marathons, he is a strong competitor, he was favourite in the race as well especially after coming second behind Eliud in Tokyo. In this race anyone could win it because they have run fast times, so no one could be undermined."

For winning the race, Kipruto won Ksh 6.6 million (USD 55,000).

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from London, United Kingdom-