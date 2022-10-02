Rwanda: Kagame Holds Talks With Singaporean President, PM

30 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Friday, September 30, met with Singapore's top government officials including President Halima Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed with them a range of issues touching bilateral relations.

During his meeting with Yacob at the Istana, the presidential seat, Kagame discussed areas of common interest including innovation, technology and education while in a meeting with Hsien Loong they talked about socio-economic transformation, reconciliation and good governance.

"They also committed to further strengthening existing bilateral cooperation," reads a Tweet from President Kagame's office.

Kagame, who is on a three-day working visit to Singapore, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between the Nanyang Technological University and Rwanda's Ministry of Education.

In June, the Singaporean Prime Minister was in Rwanda for the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). At the time, he committed to more exchanges between both countries that are directed to deepening relations between the two countries and peoples.

He also announced a three-year Singapore-Africa Partnership (SCP) Package that will see African government officials acquire training on emerging issues like smart cities, climate change, sustainability and digitalisation.

