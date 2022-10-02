Kenya: Egerton University Staff Issue 7-Day Strike Notice Over Delayed Pay

Nakuru — Egerton University employees have issued a seven-day strike notice over delayed salaries.

According to the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya, the university administration also failed to honour the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"The chilling suffering of or members, the harrowing pain they have to endure to make ends meet, the horrendous conditions they work in is against the International Labour Organisation (ILO) working conditions to which our dear country is a signatory," he stated.

He pointed out that for some time now, "Egerton University has gained the notoriety of being synonymous with mismanagement. it began with the non-payment of full salaries which gained fever pitch with the failure to implement negotiated basic salaries of the 2017- 2021 CBA."