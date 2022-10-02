Kenya: Mudavadi Upbeat About Kenya's Turnaround Economic Fortunes

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reassured that the Kenya Kwanza administration will revive Kenya's economy in due course.

Mudavadi stated this will be achieved through Kenya partnering with like-minded individuals, corporate, and investors both local and foreign in ensuring that the right trajectory is taken to support the economy bounce back to positive growth.

"There are challenges we are facing and the President has said we are not sitting pretty at this point and time and it will therefore call for our efforts to pull together so that we can start moving forward more aggressively," the ANC Party Leader said.

Mudavadi spoke on Friday evening when he attended the Hindu Brahmotsava Mahotsavam Celebrations at the Sri Kalyana Venkatesewa Temple in Spring Valley, Lower Kabete in Nairobi.

He called on the Asian Community and the Indian Government to be partners in the realization of the same.

Mudavadi used the forum to also call upon well-wishers and the international community to support the Governments efforts towards tackling the effects of the adverse drought situation in the country that has affected 23 counties.

"People are facing very severe hardships, lack of water and food, lack of animal feed and by extension the consequence of illness that follows and there is also lack of medicine. So, the effort that we are witnessing today whereby you are stepping forward to feed and support very many needy Kenyans is most welcome," he said.

The Celebrations were used by the temple devotees to donate foodstuff, medicine, and other essential needs to the needy from various Children's Homes and also raise funds to support needy school-going children through payment of school fees and supporting school feeding programs in a number of schools across the country.

"To celebrate the 20 years of the existence of this temple, the devotees have donated funds that will go to support service to the community, and every year apart from the spiritual activities we participate in working tirelessly to support education and other charity work. We partner with great people who do great things for this country to support the needy communities." Chairman of The Temple Sambasiva Rao said.