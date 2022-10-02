Kenya: Govt Urges Kenyans to Minimise Border Movements After Uganda Ebola Outbreak

1 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health is appealing to Kenyans to minimize their movement along the Western Border following the Uganda Ebola outbreak.

In a statement, health director general Patrick Amoth urged the public to only cross the border unless it is absolutely necessary.

He indicated that "those crossing at any of our border points should exercise maximum care as advised and guided by our health personnel at the entry points."

He further explained that following the declaration of an outbreak of Ebola Virus disease in Mubende district of Central Uganda, on 20th September 2022, "the Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance and screening at all our points of entry to curtail the spread of the Ebola virus into the country."

He also revealed that laboratory tests for samples taken from a patient in Kakamege have since turned out to be Negative and therefore there is no cause for alarm.

He called on the public to continue being vigilant and continue observing high hygienic standards.

"We would like to appeal to members of the public to continue being vigilant and also stay safe by strictly observing hygiene measures that would protect them against this deadly disease," he stated.

