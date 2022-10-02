Rwanda: Kigali-Based Schools Upstaged in National Exams

Nine out of the top ten best performers in the Ordinary Level (O'level) and Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in national examinations are from upcountry schools, according to results released by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, September 27.

The top five performers in PLE were Forever Hyacinthe Isezerano, from St. Andre Muhanga Primary School based in Muhanga followed by Edvine Ihirwe from Mount Carmel Gasabo the only candidates from Kigali City.

Others include Ornella Singiza Teta, from Ecole Primaire Espoir de l'Avenir based in Bugesera, Achille Rugema Ishya of Academie de la Salle in Gicumbi and David Ishimwe, Ecole Primaire Highland, also in Bugesera district.

In O'level, all top five performers are from upcountry schools; Albert Ntwali Manzi came from Academie de la Salle based in Gicumbi, Peter Paola Inkindi Agahozo, from ENDP Karubanda in Huye and Nora Karire, Maranyundo Girls School in Bugesera district.

The fourth and fifth came from Ruhango district; Lucky Time Hirwa from Ecole Secondaire Ruhango, and Alliance Merci Arengerwe, who came from Ecole des Sciences Byimana.

Overall a total of 206,286 pupils passed the national exams out of 227,402 who sat for exams and those numbers represent a 90.66 per cent passing rate for PLE.

Based on the pass rate, 91.31 percent of the girls passed whereas the boy's pass rate was 89.93 percent.

Out of 126,735 candidates who sat for national exams in O'level, 108,566 passed their exams which represents 85.66 per cent where 83.88 per cent are girls and 87.87 boys.

However, the pass rate dropped by 0.64 percentage points from 86.3 per cent in 2021 to 85.66 percent in 2021.

These were the first national exams to be held since the reforms in the national examinations process such as digitising various exam procedures from registration, harmonizing the grading system, and involving teachers in school preparations among others.

The 2022/2023 academic year started on Monday, September 26, and will end on December 23 according to the official school calendar.

While the former candidates will start the new academic year next week on October 4.