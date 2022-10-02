Rwanda: International Translation Day - Local Translators Seek Regulatory Body

Local translators are seeking a regulatory body as a means to attain proper directives overseeing their services.

Their call was in line with the observation of International Translation Day, which is celebrated every year on September 30, to raise awareness about translation and languages which play an important role for society's development.

The day is also meant as an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals, which plays an important role in bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening world peace and security, according to the United Nations.

In Rwanda, translation services are handled by different companies and individuals as well. There is no official body which gathers translators and oversees regulations in the entire translation industry.

Innocent Nshimiyimana, Managing Director of Wika Translate, a local translation company, said regulations are needed given that the translation industry has sensitive fields like law, health and technology, adding that a regulation body would help in ensuring the quality of work translators deliver.

"Since there are no regulations or a body that certifies translators, those we hire are first given a test to see if we can trust them. There is no proof that someone who studied translation is on a good level," he said.

Nshimiyimana called for an order that requires all translations to be done by recognised and certified companies.

"The work shouldn't be done by anyone," he said. "In case something is translated wrongly, the blunder affects all translators in general and yet we have companies that are able to deliver quality translation services," he said.

Talking about certifying translators, he said that in case it happens, it shouldn't be based on academic degrees but experience given that there are many domains and languages that need translation as people who pursued translation degrees do not know.

According to Jean Paul Ikimpaye, CEO of local translation company, Translation Palace Ltd, though not urgent (given that translators don't have a lot of work) having a regulator is needed.

"In Rwanda, most people speak Kinyarwanda and the government and public documents are mostly released in three languages. So, translation is not that highly demanded," he said. "It can be good if there is a body that gathers translators because we don't know what might come in the future. Unfortunately, there is no public organ that certifies translators and there is no association as well."

However, Ikimpaye said translators are coming together to discuss how they can create a body and hopes things will work out.

Aline Kayitesi, Assistant Manager of Allparameters ltd, a local company that provides translation and interpretation services, said there isn't a big issue regarding regulations, adding that the challenge is faced by those without commercial registration from Rwanda Development Board.

She said they work with institutions under contracts that include a clause concerning performance security, where a translation company (the supplier) is required to provide some amount of money to the client to be held as collateral in case the supplier doesn't deliver services as indicated in the contract.

"Since we don't have a body that gathers translators," she continued. "There is no place a client may find the supplier easily to appeal."

Arlette Uwumugisha, a freelance translator based in Kigali, also agrees to the need of a body that gathers local translators, declaring it can help members easily communicate regarding available opportunities.

"Different other fields have bodies or associations, and when there is an opportunity, they communicate and it reaches more people. As for now, when there is a translating job, the companies may even find people who didn't study translation. But if there is a body, they can recommend members who fulfil all the requirements to secure the opportunity," she said.