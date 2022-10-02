Rwanda: University of Kigali Appoints Professor Felix Maringe as Deputy Vice Chancellor-Academic

The Board of Promoters of University of Kigali (UoK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Felix Maringe as Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) - Academic effective October 1, 2022. Professor Maringe is a Professor in Higher Education and Leadership. Professor Maringe brings a wealth of Knowledge and experience having been Head of the School of Education - Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences and Assistant Dean for Internationalisation and Partnerships in the Faculty of Humanities at the highly rated University of the Witwatersrand (WITS), Johannesburg, South Africa.

With over 30 years' experience as an educator in secondary schools, teachers' colleges and universities, Prof. Maringe brings to his new role an in-depth and valuable international experience working in South Africa, the UK and Zimbabwe. He has an excellent research profile with specialisation in Internationalisation in Higher Education, Leadership and Management, with research concentrations around issues such as the changing global environment and its impact on organisational decision-making, choice in education, marketing in higher education, the internationalisation of higher education and leading schools in disadvantaged communities.

In South Africa, he has made valuable research contributions in the areas of educational transitions, structural transformation in the post-school sector and in the skills debate, leadership in schools and issues in Higher Education. Prof. Maringe is a member of globally-acclaimed professional bodies such as the British Educational Research Association (BERA), British Educational Leadership, Management and Administration Society (BELMAS), etc. and possesses an enviable record of successful research bids, research and editorial publications as well as graduate and doctoral research supervisory roles. University of Kigali's Board of Promoters, Executive Organ, Staff and students welcome Prof. Maringe to his new role. We all undoubtedly commit to supporting Professor Maringe in the execution of his new UoK duties.

