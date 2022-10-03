Congo-Kinshasa: Democratic Republic of the Congo - ICRC Activities From January to June 2022

30 September 2022
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

The International Committee of the Red Cross in DR Congo promotes respect for international humanitarian law and helps people affected by conflict and violence to meet their needs, often in collaboration with the DRC Red Cross.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we are also improving water supply and sanitation, reuniting separated family members, and strengthening health care for the wounded, sick and victims of sexual violence.

Here is an overview of our activities from January to June 2022.

290 083 people

received health-care services - including surgery for weapon wounds, psychosocial support, physical rehabilitation, and nutritional and medical assistance - in health centers, hospitals and prison dispensaries.

89 693 detainees

benefited from our Restoring Family Links services and improvements to the material conditions of detention infacilities we visited.

956 708 people

benefited from access to water or improvements to water-supply facilities in urban or rural areas.

293 843 people

received food, cash assistance, vouchers, household items or agricultural support.

2 213 658 members

of the armed and security forces, armed groups and members of civil society received information on international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles, either directly or through the media (estimate).

2017 people

were treated by first-aiders (or had their remains buried with dignity).

Download our facts and figures - January to June 2002

