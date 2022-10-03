Zimbabwe: Embarrassed ZRP Distances Self From Senior Officer's Public Appeal for Help With Stationery

3 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has distanced itself from a pubic appeal for hep with stationery made by one of its senior officers.

A letter apparently appealing for help with stationery and signed by the officer-in-charge at Harare's Southerton police station went viral on social media to the chagrin of the ZRP head office.

Responding on Twitter Sunday, the ZRP said; "The Officer-in-Charge acted on his own accord and the import of the letter is dismissed with contempt it deserves.

"The public is accordingly informed that the Government is providing stationery and other ancillary needs for the effective performance of duty by the Zimbabwe Republic Police stations throughout the country."

1/3 The ZRP has noted the several media inquiries in relation to the Officer -in -Charge ZRP Southerton's letter which went viral on the social media 29/09/22. The Officer-in-Charge acted on his own accord and the import of the letter is dismissed with contempt it deserves.

