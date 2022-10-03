Tanzania: Enhance Justice to Employees, PSC Calls

2 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ben Bago

Dodoma — THE Public Service Commission has instructed employers across the country to enhance justice to their employees and serve them wholeheartedly, while listening to the challenges they are facing in order to solve them.

The call was made over the weekend by the Chairperson of the President Office's Commission, Rtd Judge Hamisa Kalombola, when the entity visited Dodoma Region Tanesco offices to inspect how the company handles employers' matters.

She was accompanied by six members of the commission, who requested to visit the Zuzu substation which was built in 1986.

"All challenges facing employees should be addressed immediately, any delay infringes workers' rights," she advised.

The Commissioner of the commission, (Rtd) Ambassador John Haule, called for more efforts to mitigate conflicts between employers and employees.

Dodoma Regional Tanesco Manager, Mr Donasiano Shamba said that the region has sufficient level of electricity despite the population surge.

He told the commission that the Dodoma region has been allocated with 24.3bn/- to complete the installation of electricity in all the villages of the region.

However, he said they are still facing a wave of theft of electrical equipment including copper cables by unscrupulous individuals.

