East Africa: EAC Seals Agreement to Operationalize Nyerere Centre

Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) and Arcadia University have sealed an agreement to operationalize the Nyerere Center for Peace and Conflict resolution.

The center, which is based in Arusha is expected to build capacity in programmes on peace and security, political affairs and international relations and will support the development of EAC policies, concepts and strategies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed at Arcadia University between EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki and Arcadia University Provost Jeff Rutenbeck in the United States last Thursday establishes the framework for operations of the Nyerere Center for Peace Research and the terms of the operational partnership between the EAC, the International Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) programme at Arcadia University, and the American Graduate School for International Relations and Diplomacy.

"East African students are also set to benefit from scholarships and exchange programs in the USA," Dr Mathuki noted.

The Nyerere centre is situated at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

The EAC Council of Ministers at its 12th Extra Ordinary Meeting endorsed its establishment as a centre of excellence in capacity building and research.

"Peace and security are prerequisites for regional integration and therefore crucial to build capacities in order to secure an environment that is stable and peaceful for enhanced human security, regional development and integration," said the EAC Secretary General.

Dr Rutenbeck on his part lauded the partnership that is set to provide a platform for engaging local, regional and international experts on a diverse range of subjects.

"We are ready to support in mobilizing resources that will aid in strengthening this great centre that will provide a unique interface between policymakers and regional and national opinion leaders and provide a forum for informal discussion that impact on the globe," he noted.

The operationalization of the Nyerere Centre will also provide the EAC with a policy focused think tank, consolidate strategic expertise and safeguard the Community's common values.