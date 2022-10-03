Tanzania: Zanzibar Preparing International Tourism Summit

THE Zanzibar Tourism Investment Association ZATI in collaboration with the Organisers of Tourism Exhibitions from Arusha KILIFAIR have entered into an agreement to organize a large international summit on Tourism Opportunities in Zanzibar next year.

The meeting dubbed the 'Z - SUMMIT 2023' is scheduled for February 23-24 next year with the aim of strengthening the growth of the tourism industry in the country, displaying investment opportunities, and also an exhibition for investors and operators in the tourism industry.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement here, the ZATI Chairperson Mr Rahim Mohamed Bhaloo said that the festival will boost the growth of the tourism sector in the islands.

According to the Isles Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, the business contributes more than 27 percent to the Zanzibar GDP.

He said that the main beneficiaries of the summit are tourism service providers, involving stakeholders from various countries in the world where so far ten countries have already requested to participate in the festival which will be held at the Golden Tulip Airport Zanzibar Hotel

Mr Bhaloo said the festival also focuses on finding new markets to increase the number of tourists and strengthen the tourist markets from various countries around the world, "After the successful Royal tour film, still being screened in different parts of the world."

On his part, Kilifair senior Director Mr Dominic Shoo said that "The festival is of its kind, and will be held for the first time in the Zanzibar islands where businesspersons will be linked to various opportunities to build relationships with stakeholders inside and outside of Zanzibar."

He said union President Samia Suluhu Hassan and his Zanzibar counterpart Dr Hussein Mwinyi have, through the Royal Tour Film and improving business environment, opened doors for us local and international investors to do business.