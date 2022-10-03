Tanzania: Simba Climb Top After Thrashing Dodoma Jiji

Simba have risen to the summit of NBC Premier League table following a comfortable 3-0 victory against Dodoma Jiji at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam tonight.

An own goal by Dodoma Jiji center-back Abdallah Shaibu 'Ninja' plus contributions from venom striker Moses Phiri and substitute Habib Kyombo were enough for the Reds to walk away with heads up.

Simba have therefore annexed 13 points from five outings as they continue with perfect start of the campaign in order to keep their objectives of re-claiming the championship at the end of the season alive.

For Dodoma Jiji, it was a third defeat for them and have so far just managed one win from six games played hence the team's Head Coach Masoud Juma is yet to find winning remedy for his charges.

The league action continues tomorrow with six teams on battlefield searching for maximum points to keep ascending on the log.

At Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Ruvu Shooting will welcome defending champions Young Africans in a pick of the day clash while at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Coastal Union will host Kagera Sugar.

Also, wounded side Azam who lost 1-0 to Tanzania Prisons in their previous match go head to head versus a star studded Singida Big Stars at Azam Complex in the city.