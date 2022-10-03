Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Heaps Blame On Music Promoter for Gweru Gig Fiasco

3 October 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thobekile Khumalo

Jah Prayzah has blamed a music promoter after failing to perform Friday night in Gweru alleging stage standards earlier agreed upon were not met.

This, the multi award-winning artiste said, had potential to cause a lack lustre performance by his band and elicit the wrath of disgruntled revellers.

In a statement at the weekend, Jah Prayzah said his management team and organisers agreed on specific stage standards, but these were, however, not fulfilled.

"Upon engagement with the promoter, the JP management team and organisers agreed on specifics that would make us deliver the best set for our fans. There is a standard for a JP performance set, and sadly that standard was not met as agreed upon.

"The PA system was way out of spec range we agreed to, and the music lovers had a difficult time with the audibility of the artists who were performing on stage," reads the statement.

The lanky crooner further alleged the equipment set made it impossible for a large band such as his to perform.

"The performance would have been a terrible experience for our fans and would definitely affect the brand they have grown to love over the years."

"Any efforts to fix the PA system before we performed (due to changed times) would have exposed the band members to missiles, therefore, risking their safety. Despite Management's efforts well ahead of time, the organisers failed to rectify the issue.

"Secondly, the performance date we engaged on and agreed to was supposed to have been Friday the 30th of September. The promoter kept pushing our performance time into the early hours of Saturday the 1st of October and this agitated the crowd.

"To my fans who braced the night and sacrificed time and money to see us do what we do best, we shall continue to push event organisers to deliver as per agreements and value the time and money that fans put in to support our industry."

