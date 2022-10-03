Kenya: Parliament to Start Official Business Tomorrow With Formation of Committees

Nairobi — The National Assembly and Senate will on Tuesday start official business with the formation of the House Business Committees set to be the first agenda.

A fierce battle looms in the National Assembly where Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party are each claiming to have a majority.

Speaker Moses Wetangula, who was sponsored by the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance party, will have to make a ruling on the matter.

On September 17, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya unveiled Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as its House leader.

While briefing the press, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka maintained that Azimio still controls the majority in the National Assembly as per a coalition agreement deposited at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

Wandayi will be deputized by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui from Wiper Party, a constituent party within Azimio.

"Azimio La Umoja One Kenya is legitimately the majority party in the national assembly. We have advised our members to take up majority roles," Musyoka stated.

Azimio designated Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as its House Whip in the 13th Parliament having served as Minority Whip in the previous House.

He will be deputized by Jubilee Party's nominated MP Sabina Chege.

On the other hand, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wa was named as the Kenya Kwanza House Leader to be deputized by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

South Mugirango's Sylvanus Osoro was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Nominated MP Naomi Waqo.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot will become the Senate Majority Leader while his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja will deputize him.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Samburu Senator Stephen Lelegwe.

The question on who between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and their rival Kenya Kwanza wields the majority in the house is still a contested legal issue setting the stage for a confrontation in the House that may require the Speaker's intervention.

Some Azimio constituent parties have decamped to President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance opening up the issue of majority and minority in the National Assembly to a legal contest.

The majority battle may require interpretation by House Speaker Moses Wetangula or ultimately by the court.

Both Houses will approve names submitted by majority and minority parties or coalitions to form the committee.

If the House adopts members to form HBC, it will stand adjourned to allow new members to go for a retreat to prepare

Wednesday's morning order paper and subsequent days.

If the House rejects the nominees, it will stand adjourned until the Speaker notifies members for another sitting, which must be at least 12 hours before the sitting.