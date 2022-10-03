South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on His Presidency - South African News Briefs, October 3, 2022

Cape Town — President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on His Time In Office

As African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's term of office moves towards an end, he said that no other leader had been confronted with as many challenges as he has, insisting that he'd done his best in leading the organisation and the country over the past five years, Eye Witness News reports. Ramaphosa received a nod from his own branch to serve a second term as party president, while it also endorsed Paul Mashatile as his deputy

Stage 3 Load Shedding With Us This Week Until Thursday

Eskom is reporting that power generation capacity remains constrained. It said its problems were compounded by the shutting down of the Camden Power Station due to water contamination last week. The first of seven generating units returned to service on October 1. The remaining units are hoped to return to service over the next eight days.

Delays of Jet Fuel Delivery Continues at Cape Town International Airport

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said that a vessel carrying jet fuel for Cape Town International Airport is set to arrive this week. Fuel suppliers informed airport management of further delays pertaining to the delivery of jet fuel which is now set to arrive in the coming days. In a statement, Acsa officials said that they had been working closely with airlines to reduce refuelling at Cape Town International Airport. Due to this, they've had to introduce further restrictions on refuelling, to conserve stocks until the new consignment of jet fuel arrives. Passengers travelling from Cape Town International Airport have been advised to arrive earlier for their flights during this period.