Angola: Over 150 Children With Cleft Lip Undergo Repair Surgery At Josina Machel

Luanda — At least 153 children with cleft lip and palate underwent surgery at Luanda's Josina Machel Hospital, as part of a campaign promoted by Health Ministry (MINSA).

Of the total figure of the kids operated - 89 females and 64 males - ,83 had cleft lip, 53 cleft palate and 17 multiple defects.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are openings or splits in the upper lip, the roof of the mouth (palate) or both.

Cleft lip and cleft palate result when facial structures that are developing in an unborn baby don't close completely.

The campaign covered children from several parts of the country, with stress to the provinces of Uige, Bengo, Cuanza Norte, Huambo, Malanje, Benguela, Huila and Lunda Norte,

Angolan Health minister Silvia Lutucuta assured that in addition to routine work, this type of surgery will continue.

The intention is to ensure skills and conditions in various hospitals of the country.