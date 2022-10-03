Angola: Over 150 Children With Cleft Lip Undergo Repair Surgery At Josina Machel

1 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 153 children with cleft lip and palate underwent surgery at Luanda's Josina Machel Hospital, as part of a campaign promoted by Health Ministry (MINSA).

Of the total figure of the kids operated - 89 females and 64 males - ,83 had cleft lip, 53 cleft palate and 17 multiple defects.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are openings or splits in the upper lip, the roof of the mouth (palate) or both.

Cleft lip and cleft palate result when facial structures that are developing in an unborn baby don't close completely.

The campaign covered children from several parts of the country, with stress to the provinces of Uige, Bengo, Cuanza Norte, Huambo, Malanje, Benguela, Huila and Lunda Norte,

Angolan Health minister Silvia Lutucuta assured that in addition to routine work, this type of surgery will continue.

The intention is to ensure skills and conditions in various hospitals of the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X