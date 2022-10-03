Tanzania: 2022 Amputee Football World - Tanzania Lost to Poland

2 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Tanzania side Tembo Warriors have conceded a 3-0 defeat from Poland in the ongoing 2022 Amputee Football World Cup at TFF Riva Facility in Instabul, Turkey today.

The defeat was first for the country's envoys who on Saturday recorded a goalles draw against Spain at the same venue.

With the upset, Tembo Warriors have bagged one point in two games meaning that their chances to make it into the quarter-finals are slim.

Tomorrow, they will play Uzbekistan in their final assignment of group E in another tough fixture to either side.

Tembo Warriors are making their maiden appearance at the world cup stage of the competition, something which pundits have described as a big achievement.

Recently, government through the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa revealed that if they manage to reach in the finals, they will pocket 100m/-.

He also disclosed that if they step into the semifinals, they will be awarded 80m/- and a quarter-finals qualification will earn them 40m/-.

