Angola: International Gastronomy Fair Marks Opening of 9th Edition of Festneto

Luanda — An international gastronomy exhibition was opened Saturday as part of the ninth edition of FestNeto, aimed to pay tribute to the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto.

In addition to Angola (host), ten countries are taking part in the event, underway at the Agostinho Neto Cultural Centre, in Catete, Icolo and Bengo municipality, in Luanda.

They are Congo, South Africa, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Palestine, Namibia, Cuba, Russia, Norway and Serbia.

Maria Eugênia Neto, widower of the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, expressed her gratitude, adding that it is an honour to resume FestNeto, aimed to pay tribute to the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto.