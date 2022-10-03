Uganda: Bobi Wine to Judiciary - "Why Pretend You Respect Human Rights By Honouring Benedicto Kiwanuka?"

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has lashed out at the judiciary for honouring the legacy of former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka, claiming that the same institution has failed to address other human rights violations in the country.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while speaking during Duwa (Prayers) organized for incarcerated MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye East. The duo has been in prison for more than one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is now 50 years since Kiwanuka was seen alive after soldiers kidnapped him from his chambers on September 21, 1972 at the Judiciary headquarters. His body has never been found.

Kiwanuka fell out with Amin after he announced that he intended to meet all local magistrates to address problems of tardiness, drunkenness, lack of impartiality and delayed judgments.

Speaking at the commemoration, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said they can only honour the legacy of Kiwanuka if they can serve justice to Ugandans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We owe it to Ben Kiwanuka to do all that is within our individual and collective power, to further advance the cause of justice," he said.

Kyagulanyi said that it is very sad and hypocritical for the judiciary to celebrate Kiwanuka when many political prisoners including Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana have failed to get justice from the same arm of government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Last time we were remembering Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka who was abducted by drones in 1972. It is now 50 years. He was abducted as he was coming from his office. As we were remembering him, we were there together with the chief Justice. Unfortunately, I was not given the chance to speak. I would have told them the truth," he said.

Kyagulanyi said the judiciary should not pretend that it is remembering Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka and yet human rights violations in the country are on the rise each day.

"Bail is a constitutional right. Judges right from Chief Justice are helping the dictator to violate human rights. We were there (honouring the legacy of former Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka) with the Chief Justice who s watching the ongoing violation of human rights in this country," he said.

He said Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana have done nothing wrong, adding that even President Museveni is aware of that.

The secretary general of NUP, David Lewis Rubongoya said as a party they are doing whatever it takes to ensure that their people who are still in prison are released from prison.