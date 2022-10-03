Rwanda: SC Kiyovu President Backtracks On Resignation Decision

30 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Kiyovu Sports have announced that Juvenal Mvukiyehe will continue leading the club just 24 hours after announcing his resignation.

In a letter addressed to club members, signed by Board Director Jean Pierre Kayumba, he acknowledged that after fruitful discussions with club president Mvukiyehe, an agreement was reached for him to carry on his responsibilities.

"Mvukiyehe withdrew his resignation and agreed to continue leading the club," a club statement said Friday.

It further reads: "After analysing the challenges he said that would not allow him to fulfill the responsibilities and goals of the club, we decided to work closely as a board and club members to navigate them together."

Times Sport understands that Mvukiyehe's resignation was triggered by complaints from some powerful club members about his 'poor handling' of club sponsors, including new partners City of Kigali, which led to the delay in receiving the agreed financial package.

Mvukiyehe, who announced his resignation on Thursday, was elected as Kiyovu president on September 27, 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X