Tanzania: TBs, Lgas Lock Arms Against Low Quality Goods

3 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Pius Rugonzibwa

Mwanza — THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has renewed its cooperation with the Local Government Authorities (LGAs) on inspection of inferior products across the country.

Confirming this to the 'Daily News' over the weekend, the Bureau's head for the Lake Zone Eng Joseph Mwaipaja here that the new agreement will see extended cooperation with LGAs in making sure flashing out substandard products runs smoothly.

According to him the fresh collaborations take effects effective this month adding both parties will increase efforts in notorious areas used to hide substandard products ready for illegal distribution in the local market.

"TBS has been working with LGAs for many years in ensuring compliance among the business community and the general public on areas pertaining to laws and regulations governing our sector, we have now renewed this partnership," he said.

Eng Mwaipaja could not disclose more details in the new contract but maintained that TBS has ignited a new gear in seeing to it that locally produced goods and imported ones meet required standards.

An area of training and capacity building programmes among business operators and local manufacturers will also be overemphasized, adding TBS was not planning to seize and destroy inferior goods without providing education on quality issues to stakeholders first.

But according to Eng Mwaipaja there should be a timeframe between education programmes to allow for execution of given directives hence regular market surveillances.

"We are set to launch massive market surveillances any time from now thanks to the government and other development partners providing technical assistance on this area," he stressed.

TBS has also embarked on digital transformation which makes it possible for players in the manufacturing industry to apply, register and submit relevant documents on time.

