Tanzania: Yanga-Ruvu Game Lights Up Dar

THE fifth round of NBC Premier League continues today with exciting fixtures as six teams are in action sniffing for maximum points to keep elevating the table. At Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Ruvu Shooting welcome the defending champions Young Africans in a pick of the day match with each side salivating to generate positive results.

Under the tutelage of Head Coach Boniface Mkwasa, Ruvu Shooting are currently in good form no wonder they have registered three wins in their five outings thereby garnering 9 points.

Their recent league assignment was a 2-1 win against Coastal Union at Uhuru Stadium in the city. On that day, Ruvu Shooting came from behind to stamp a 2-1 victory and grab maximum points.

However, they face reigning champions who are using the game as part of preparations for their CAF Champions League match against Al Hilal of Sudan on Saturday. Until now, the Jangwani street giants have collected 10 points from four games, winning three of them and drawing in one game, which is a good ride and are keen to maintain the perfect start of the campaign.

Elsewhere, at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, bruised Azam go head to head against star-studded Singida Big Stars in a tough match that seems to attract a huge amount of attention from many people.

The Chamazi giants suffered a 1-0 loss to Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya in a game that ended their unbeaten run. Azam are likely to play lungs out to claim good results.

For Singida Big Stars, though they remain unbeaten in their four-match onslaught,, have not managed to win in two games while drawing in other two games. As such; today's meeting is a real test for the Singidabased outfits who are making their maiden appearance in the Premier League and they are among the few teams which have invested heavily in their respective squads.

Also, another interesting match is at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga where Coastal Union host Kagera Sugar with the latter yet to win a league match this term. After losing 2-1 in their last match to Ruvu Shooting, Coastal Union are aiming to avenge the painful defeat by using their home ground advantage well.

On the other hand, Kagera Sugar have had a worst start of the season as they have not produced a victory in their four clashes as such; they will be eyeing to stun the Tanga based side.