Tanzania: President Samia Issues Directive to Ministers

President Samia Suluhu Hassan swore in newly appointed ministers in Dar es Salaam on Monday morning and directed them to deliver accordingly.

The ministers took the oaths of their respective offices following a mini cabinet reshuffle announced on Sunday night that saw Innocent Bashungwa being shifted from the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government to the Ministry of Defence.

Bashungwa replaced Dr Stergomena Tax, who has been shifted to the Ministry of Minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, replacing Liberata Mulamula.

After administering the oaths at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Monday the Head of State reminded the trio to respect Tanzania's Constitution.

She also asked them to know their boundaries when executing their duties.

"This country has authority and that the boundary that has been set for you has limits. When you want to cross them, you must get permission from higher authority, you must know your boundaries when you work," she said.

Equally, she reminded the appointees to work carefully as well as keeping government secrets.