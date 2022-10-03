Tanzania: Tadb Revive Coffee Production in Three Regions

Kilimanjaro — THE Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has spent over 56bn/- to facilitate purchase of coffee in three regions in the country to guarantee farmers reliable markets.

The TADB Principal Business Development Officer Mr Marco Samson said here during the 2022 Kahawa Festival occasion at the weekend that the loans disbursed to Cooperative Unions, Agricultural Marketing Savings and Cooperative Societies (Amcos), private companies and individuals involved in the collection and the purchase of coffee in Mara, Kagera and Songwe Regions.

Mr Samson added that the TADB in collaboration with other stakeholders also contributed to increased coffee production through programmes like encouraging and mobilizing farmers who had abandoned coffee farming.

He said Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TaCRI) and TADB persuaded farmers to return to coffee cultivation and as a result production has increased in Tarime District, Mara Region and in Ngara District, Kagera Region.

The said TADB had embarked on a programme to help acquire loans from commercial banks through a programme known as the Small Holder Credit Guarantee Scheme.

"The essence of the guarantee scheme is to provide assurance to commercial lenders offer loans for agriculture, livestock keeping and fisheries business. The programme has boosted significantly farmers' earnings," he noted.

Speaking during the occasion, the Moshi District Commissioner Dr Abbas Kayanda said it was encouraging to see young people whom he said have started to get involved fully in coffee farming.

"Since my arrival here, I have witnessed young people in groups and other individuals involved in coffee farming. This is a good move that removes the wrong notion that coffee cultivation is meant for the elderly and retirees," he said.

Earlier, the Acting Director General of TCB Mr Primus Kimaryo said the Kahawa Festival was part of the International Coffee Day celebrations which he said were been celebrated worldwide in October 1, every year.