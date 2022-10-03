Kenya: President Ruto Chairs Second Cabinet Meeting With Outgoing Kenyatta Ministers

3 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday chaired the second cabinet meeting with outgoing Cabinet Secretaries, in State house Nairobi.

Among Cabinet Secretaries who attended the meeting includes Fred Matiangi, (Interior), Ukur Yattani (Treasury), George Mahoha (Education), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Peter Munya (Agriculture), James Macharia (Transport).

Margret Kobia (Gender and Public Service), Monica Juma (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Simon Chelugui (Labor), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Betty Maina (Trade), Farida Karoney (Lands), and Amina Mohammed (Sports).

The Cabinet is expected to consider several government policies including President Ruto's pronouncement in Homa Bay, where he promised them Biotech Cotton as part of efforts to transform the cotton industry.

President Ruto also indicated that the Government will soon launch the construction of low cost housing system in Homa Bay County among other parts of the country as part of efforts to create more employment opportunities for the youth.

Ruto said the program on completion would have 5,000 affordable houses built in the county for the locals.

The Head of State last week on Tuesday unveiled his 22 Cabinet after he chaired the first Cabinet meeting with the outgoing ministers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X