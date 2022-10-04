Somalia: Third Blast Hits Beledweyne City, Death Toll Rises

3 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

BELEDWEYNE — Nine people, including senior regional officials, were killed in three car bomb attacks claimed by the Islamist group Al-Shabaab in Beledweyne in central Somalia on Monday, police said.

"The initial information we have received confirms the death of nine people" including state ministers and commissioners, said Mohamed Moalim Ali, a local police commander.

At least 10 others were injured in "suicide attacks" when two cars loaded with explosives were detonated about five minutes apart outside district headquarters in Beledweyne, he added.

Among the dead was the state's health minister and a deputy district commissioner, police said.

Beledweyne lies about 300 kilometres (200 miles) north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

Witnesses described a smaller blast followed by a massive second explosion.

"The explosion was huge, and it destroyed most buildings" nearby, said Mohamud Addow, who witnessed the attack.

"I saw several people rushed to hospital and some dead bodies... some were unrecognisable."

Al-Shabaab, a militant group allied to Al-Qaeda that has been fighting Somalia's government for 15 years, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X