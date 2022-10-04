Kenya: Malkia Star Hitter Sharon Chepchumba Joins Paid Ranks in Greece

3 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Malkia Strikers star opposite hitter Sharon Chepchumba has joined the paid ranks of women's volleyball and has signed for Greece club Aris Thessaloniki.

Chumba, who was Kenya's best performer at the FIVB World Championships linked up with her new employers straight from Netherlands.

The hard-spiking opposite hitter has been on the radar of several clubs from around Africa and in Europe over the last three years and after her performance in the Netherlands, it was only a matter of time before she made the move.

She has played for KCB for three-seasons, having joined from Kenya Pipeline.

