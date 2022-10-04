Kenya: Bunge La Mwananchi to Stage Protests If Unga, Fuel Prices Not Reduced By Next Monday

3 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Bunge La Mwananchi caucus has threatened to stage demonstrations starting Monday next week, if the government does not reduce Unga and fuel prices.

The organization's President Calvince Gaucho on Wednesday said that the current cost of living is unbearable and that President William Ruto should now fulfil his promises of lowering cost of living.

Gaucho listed three demands which they want met immediately including lowering the cost of unga to Sh80, reducing the cost of fuel to Sh100 and disbursing the hustler funds promised to the youths and mama mboga.

"As grassroot leaders we demand that President Ruto immediately stop delay tactics to deny Kenyans the promised reduced prices of unga, fuel, and electricity. Should there be no action by Monday 10, 2022 we shall have no option but to mobilize our members for peaceful protests and demonstrations until our demands are met," Gaucho stated.

The group also said the President should now get to work to serve Kenyans equally, and stop roadside political pronouncements.

"Kenyans want results not mere words," Gaucho added.

