Kenya: Why Online Drivers in Kenya Are Protesting

3 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Vilenta Wakwelo

Nairobi — The Organization of Online Drivers has scheduled a peaceful demonstration tomorrow, October 4, with an aim to air their grievances about an increased commission by the online taxi apps contrary to the regulations of Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority.

In a letter addressed to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Central Police Station, the drivers were faulting the e-hailing companies for failure to comply with Government of Kenya regulations.

"The above-named organization has scheduled a meeting at Green Park for all drivers given Monday, October 3 and a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, October 4 at 09:00 am up to 2.00 pm. This will happen along Kimathi Street - Kijabe Street and back to Kimathi Street.

The drivers noted that the main reason for their demonstration is to air their grievances against Uber, Bolt, and other e-hailing companies for failure to comply with regulations gazetted by the Government of Kenya on June 20 2022, and implemented on September 19.

Earlier in September, Uber appealed to Kenya's Supreme court to annul the new digital taxi-hailing regulations claiming that some aspects are unconstitutional, discriminatory, discouraging to foreign investments and infringing on its rights and those of its riders and partners.

"The introduction of 18 per cent as the ceiling for the allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner's economic feasibility of investing in the market," said documents filed by Coulson Harney LLP, the law firm representing Uber.

Uber currently charges a 25 per cent commission on earnings per trip.

The online drivers further said that they are asking Uber, Bolt and all other taxi hailing companies to obey the law.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X