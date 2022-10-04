Kenya: Why Online Drivers in Kenya Are Protesting

Nairobi — The Organization of Online Drivers has scheduled a peaceful demonstration tomorrow, October 4, with an aim to air their grievances about an increased commission by the online taxi apps contrary to the regulations of Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority.

In a letter addressed to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Central Police Station, the drivers were faulting the e-hailing companies for failure to comply with Government of Kenya regulations.

"The above-named organization has scheduled a meeting at Green Park for all drivers given Monday, October 3 and a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, October 4 at 09:00 am up to 2.00 pm. This will happen along Kimathi Street - Kijabe Street and back to Kimathi Street.

The drivers noted that the main reason for their demonstration is to air their grievances against Uber, Bolt, and other e-hailing companies for failure to comply with regulations gazetted by the Government of Kenya on June 20 2022, and implemented on September 19.

Earlier in September, Uber appealed to Kenya's Supreme court to annul the new digital taxi-hailing regulations claiming that some aspects are unconstitutional, discriminatory, discouraging to foreign investments and infringing on its rights and those of its riders and partners.

"The introduction of 18 per cent as the ceiling for the allowable commission has the potential to stifle innovation and reduce the petitioner's economic feasibility of investing in the market," said documents filed by Coulson Harney LLP, the law firm representing Uber.

Uber currently charges a 25 per cent commission on earnings per trip.

The online drivers further said that they are asking Uber, Bolt and all other taxi hailing companies to obey the law.