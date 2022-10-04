Kenya: President Ruto Announces Mortgage Scheme for Mukuru Social Housing Plan

3 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced a mortgage payment scheme that will be applied to allow Kenyans to own homes through the Mukuru Social housing Programme.

Speaking while the unveiling of the Programme, President Ruto said those in Bedsitters will pay a mortgage of Sh3,000 while those in one-bedroom houses will pay Sh5,000.

Two Bedroomed houses will pay a mortgage of Sh6,500.

For the Affordable Housing one-bedroom is going to be Sh6,600 and two-bedroom will Sh10,000 over a negotiated period.

The head of State appealed to MPs to approve the Housing Funds when it is re-introduced in Parliament.

He stated that land will not become an impediment to delivering our housing plan.

